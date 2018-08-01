Closing Comments: 3D printed gun

HOUSTON — A lot of liberty loving conservatives are voicing support for 3D printed gun plans to be allowed on the web for download by whoever wants them, claiming it's a First Amendment right. But on this one...I have to disagree. And I say that as a supporter of gun rights and the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms!
