Closing Comments: 3D printed gun

Posted 5:58 PM, August 1, 2018, by , Updated at 06:00PM, August 1, 2018

HOUSTON — A lot of liberty loving conservatives are voicing support for 3D printed gun plans to be allowed on the web for download by whoever wants them, claiming it's a First Amendment right. But on this one...I have to disagree. And I say that as a supporter of gun rights and the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms!