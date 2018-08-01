Critter News: Rare lizard fish spotted off Carolina coast, and a skunk takes summer dip?  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Get ready for a very deep dive! The NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer has been mapping the Atlantic Ocean floor this summer, and off the coast of Carolina, crews have spotted a very rare lizard fish.

The team also located a certain kind of octopus’ garden! There was even breathtaking moment when a bottom dweller suddenly snapped up its prey!

And here's something fishy going on in Taiwan, where at least thousands of sardines jumped right into a fisherman's boat! But what in the deep blue sea could make sardines do that?! Well, they were trying to escape a school of barracuda fish in the area.

It's a little like jumping from the frying pan into the fryer, though. What a fishing frenzy!

Next up! Well, this really stinks.

A skunk in Maine decided to take a dip in a swimming pool. But this ain't just any 'ole pool, it's the posh pool at the Old Marsh Country Club!

Yep, the little stinker just couldn't stand the heat, so just like the rest of us, he had a hankering to cool off by swimming some short laps around the pool.

The uninvited guest ended up causing the pool to be closed for extra cleaning after his smelly shenanigans.

Guess he won't be joining the club anytime soon!