Family celebrates Christmas 5 months early as part of dying father’s wish

IMPERIAL, Mo. — It's beginning to look a lot like...Christmas?

The holidays have come very, very early for the Heafner family in Missouri but for a very bittersweet reason: it will be their last Christmas together.

"Well, who knows how long I've got? They said a few days, but I've lasted a little bit longer than that," father Andrew Heafner said.

Andrew is suffering from colon cancer, and with the odds stacked against him, his last wish is for one last Christmas with those he loves.

"So, we decided to have Christmas early," Andrew smiled.

Despite the sweltering summer heat, the family went all-out to decorate their home with all the trimmings and fanfare of the jolliest day of the year.

"I didn't mind spending Christmas in shorts and a t-shirt, so it's a win-win," son Thomas Heafner said.

Even Andrew's pup got to enjoy the special day! Like a Christmas miracle, for a moment, it seemed like their favorite time of the year actually was here.

"It meant a lot to him, and it's one of those things where, we'll never forget that," Thomas said.

There was just one thing missing.

"I didn't have no eggnog, though," Andrew remarked.

But lots of love made up for that.

"It's just wonderful, absolutely wonderful!" Andrew declared.

And now as this family tries to celebrate their patriarch's favorite holiday, they have given all of us a gift, too.

It's a reminder to live every day to the fullest and to make each day— your favorite day!