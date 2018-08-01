FIEL encourages Dreamers to renew their DACA with court decision looming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen will hold an injunction hearing Aug. 8 where the state of Texas will challenge the lawfulness of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit in May along with six other states.

"At the end of the day, we want to remain here in the country to continue making the United States what it is," said Cesar Espinosa, the executive director of FIEL, an immigrant advocacy group.

Espinosa is encouraging anyone with less than a year remaining on their DACA to start the renewal process immediately.

"They should do it before August 8, and we're not talking on August 8," Espinosa said. "They should do it prior to, because it has to be in immigration's hand by August 8."

Espinosa makes it clear this is only for renewals. Currently, no new applications are being accepted. For more information, visit the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website by clicking here.