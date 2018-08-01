Free pet adoptions! League City shelter battling extreme overcrowding, stops accepting surrendered animals

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The League City Animal Shelter is no longer accepting surrendered or stray animals at their facility due to extreme overcrowding.

Residents or visitors who find a stray animal in within city limits are asked to call Animal Control at 281-554-1377 to come collect the animal rather than bring it to the shelter.

Owner surrendered animals are not being accepted at all.

“Summer is always a busy time for us, but since we became a no-kill shelter in 2017, the facility has been inundated with unwanted pets from other cities,” Animal Shelter Director Kim Schoolcraft said. “We believe this is because people prefer not to surrender pets to shelters where the pets might be euthanized.”

To help with the overcrowding, the shelter is extending a promotion that allows League City residents to adopt an adult dog or cat for free. The promotion will continue until Aug. 31, and all adopted animals will come spayed or neutered and with a microchip.

For those who are unable to permanently adopt an animal, the shelter is encouraging residents to consider joining their foster or volunteer programs.

“We currently have cats at pet stores across the City who have opened their doors to us,” Schoolcraft said. “While we are grateful for the space, we are still responsible for the animals’ care and we need volunteers to help us clean cages and perform other tasks.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer or fostering an animal, sign up at www.leaguecity.com/lcpetsalive.

To view animals available for adoption, click here to visit the League City PetFinder website.