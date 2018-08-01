Giant Travis Scott head pops up in H-town during ‘Astroworld’ promotion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Born in H-town. Raised in Mo City. Travis Scott is now taking of the world, but home is where the art is!

The rapper's newest album is out this week, and with a title like "Astroword," you can bet the artist will be showing some love for his hometown.

"Nothing better than to see some guy reppin' your city and wanting the best for everyone in your city," resident Mason Alpha said. "It's been a teased album for the longest time, so I'm expecting a ton of good songs on the album."

Scott is promoting his new music with a trailer and a traveling inflatable Travis Scott head that's made a couple of stops in Space City.

"I love his work ethic and everything about him. He's definitely my biggest role model," Trenton Clauson told NewsFix after driving 16 hours to see the gold head.

The inflatable Scott might have a big head, but the guys over at Screwed Up Records told us the real life rapper will never forget the city that made him!

Scott's album drops Friday.