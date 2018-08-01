Giuliani suggests Muller ‘Put up, or shut up!’ Meanwhile, Trump Twitter blasts Russia probe, Manafort trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday with a barrage of angry tweets.

The president clearly has the Mueller Russia probe on his mind since he tweeted: "Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"

"They should render their report, put up-- I guess if we were playing poker-- we're not-- we should 'put up or shut up.' What have you got?" President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani suggested.

Some questioned if POTUS' tweet amounted to an order to the attorney general, but the White House later weighed in.

"The president is not obstructing, he's fighting back," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared. "The president is stating his opinion. He's stating it clearly, and he's certainly expressing the frustration that he has with the level of corruption that we've seen."

But Trump's Twitter-storm didn't end there.

He also tweeted about his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who is on trial for unrelated financial fraud charges from over a decade ago.

POTUS asked: "Who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and 'Public Enemy Number One,' or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement - although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion?"

On the second day of Manafort's trial in Virginia, federal prosecutors called seven witnesses in trying to establish Manafort had a "secret second income," he failed to report to the U.S. Government.

Manafort faces more than 300 years in prison on 18 charges if convicted.

The president tweeted his own take on the case: "He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn't government tell me that he was under investigation. these old charges have nothing to do with Collusion - a Hoax!"

Guess one thing's clear: the tweets won't stop here!