× HCSO: At least 5 suspects wanted after ATM stolen during smash-and-grab at Speedy Stop Convenience Store in north Houston

HOUSTON— Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for at least five alleged burglars involved in a smash-and-grab at a Speedy Stop Convenience Store in north Houston, according to investigators.

Deputies responded to the Speedy Stop Convenience Store around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to deputies, a group of five to six men backed a stolen pickup truck into the front of the store and knocked over the ATM. The men went inside the store and loaded the ATM on the bed of the pickup truck.

Three employees were inside the store but they were not injured. The suspects drove away down 1960 towards 249, deputies said.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, in this case, please call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.