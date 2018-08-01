× HCSO: Teen accidentally shoots himself in neck while playing with pistol in northwest Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself while playing with a gun in northwest Houston Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of Abrosia Falls.

According to deputies, the teen was playing with his friends when the gun went off striking him in the neck.

Investigators are speaking with his parents to determine if negligence charges will be filed.