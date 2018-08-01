Houston Forecast: Low temperatures in suburban areas overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Thunderstorms recently covering the Houston area have made their way into the Gulf, leaving behind a dry air! The switch to dryer air will result in cooler temperatures overnight, especially in neighborhoods outside the city limits. However, dry air heats up faster and by Thursday afternoon residents can expect upwards of 90 degree weather. Plus, Houston officials have issued an Air Quality Alert that encourages the elderly, small children and those with respiratory problems to stay indoors if possible.

Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives your weekend forecast.