HOUSTON — Rita Jourbran was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about 10 years ago and lived with the symptoms for years before ever learning about the disease— making her fight to build awareness and find a cure all the more personal! For the past eight years, she has participated in the MS 150 race benefiting the National MS Society. On Tuesday, Jourbran officially became the second 'top participant,' raising nearly $98,000 for the cause this year alone.
Houston woman with multiple sclerosis raises nearly $98,000 for MS 150 fundraiser
