HPD: Burglar causes $7,000 in damage breaking into River Oaks office building, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for an alleged burglar accused of stealing electronics from an office building in the River Oaks area.

Investigators responded to the 100 block of Briar Hollow Lane about 4:30 p.m. on May 20.

The suspect is also accused of damaging the doors of several private suites during the burglary, which resulted in at least $7,000 in needed repairs. Video surveillance captured images of the suspect during the break in.

Police said the suspect is clean shaven with short dark hair. He was wearing a black striped shirt, black jeans and a backpack.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.