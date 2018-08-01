Wanted suspect identified in Hausknecht murder is son of patient who died in surgery nearly 20 years ago

HOUSTON — It’s possible the man accused of fatally shooting renowned cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht was acting on a grudge held for nearly 20 years, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said during a press conference Wednesday.

Joseph James Pappas, 53, is charged with capital murder. He remains at large and is armed with several weapons, police said.

The suspect’s mother was a patient of Hausknecht who died during surgery, according to the Houston Police Department. Based on communications with Pappas’ family and friends, detectives said the suspect may be highly suicidal.

“We think he’s suicidal and we believe he’s armed,” the police chief said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Houston Police Department homicide division directly at 713-308-3600.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Hausknecht was gunned down while riding his bike to work in the Texas Medical Center.

Investigators said the alleged gunman rode closely behind the victim before firing at least three times, hitting Hausknecht, and then riding off into a nearby residential area. The victim was rushed to Ben Taub General Hospital with fatal gunshot wounds to the head, torso and upper left arm.

Earlier in the week, homicide detectives shared surveillance video and other photos of the alleged shooter.

Hausknecht was a specialist at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. He was a longtime Houston Methodist-affiliated physician with nearly four decades of medical experience, hospital officials said. News of his death made national headlines and prompted heartfelt responses from the medical community, other local hospitals and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, the doctor’s former patient.

Following the announcement of an identified suspect, Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement that read in part:

"The Houston Police Department's identification of a suspect in the shooting death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht is more proof of the excellent results that come from HPD's top notch investigators working with information provided by the public, from prominent cases to those that escape widespread attention. "Let us keep the family of Dr. Hausknecht in our prayers as they begin the long road to healing."