Hurricane Harvey recovery services, consulting and resource fair this Saturday in the Heights

HOUSTON — It’s been almost a year since Hurricane Harvey hit the local area and many local residence are still in need of guidance and recovery support.

The city of Houston and its community partners Baker Ripley and Memorial Assistance Ministries operate 13 Neighborhood Restoration Centers, where residents can find consulting, personal recovery planners and connections to much-needed services and resources.

On Saturday, the city is hosting a NRC Community Fair inside the West End Multi-Service Center at 170 Heights Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s the first of a series of NRC community fairs scheduled to take place August through December, city officials said.

Click here to view NRC locations and upcoming events.