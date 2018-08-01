× Juvenile charged with murder of man killed while protecting teenage neighbor during robbery

HOUSTON— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a juvenile has been charged in the murder of 29-year-old Moyses Arreguin.

Arreguin was fatally shot Friday around 11 p.m. outside a residence in the 19000 block of W. Hardy Road near Ranch View Trail. Investigators said Sergio Bruno, 16, was in the driveway of his house when a dark-colored car drove up, two men inside jumped out and attempted to rob him.

Arreguin saw his neighbor was in trouble, and armed with a baseball bat, rushed to his rescue. That’s when the suspects gunned the victim down, deputies said.

The teen was not injured during the incident.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released surveillance footage of the vehicle and the four suspects including a driver, a front seat passenger and two backseat passengers. Detectives believe the suspects are between 16 to 20 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).