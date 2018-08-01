Let it drop! Houston’s temporary flood mitigation plan is to lighten Lake Conroe’s water weight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, Texas — Nearly a year ago, Hurricane Harvey caused waterways like Lake Conroe and Lake Houston to flood, resulting in unprecedented damage to neighboring areas.

Now, with Hurricane season approaching, there's a push to be preemptive and lower the levels of the lakes even before the potential of repeat flooding exists.

Both lakes remain an important part of the drinking water supplies in the Greater Houston area and people are concerned about droughts. Conroe resident Steve Hodges believes the plan is necessary to prevent flooding.

"People rely on it for our fresh water, but at the same time, we need to control the levels so we don't take too much at one time and flood everybody down stream," Hodges said.

Harvey caused a large amount of silt to be deposited into the west fork of the San Jacinto River, changing the river's ability to safely pass water flow during storms.

The US Army Corp of Engineers is hoping to fix the problem with the dredging project, however, the organization needs help preventing some of the river flow during hurricane and heavy rain season.

The city of Houston along with the Coastal Water Authority and the San Jacinto River Authority developed the Joint Reservoir Operations Plan. The project is temporary and will provide some relief from the flows that are normally seen in the river just until the dredging project is complete.

The strategy is to lower Lake Conroe by a foot in the summer before lowering it by 2 feet in the fall. This should provide room for floodwaters that may occur during those heavy rain and hurricane seasons.