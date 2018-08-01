Philippines president crushing luxury cars! Meanwhile, Cardi B proves she can afford new Lamborghini— but can she drive it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: if you're into luxury cars, you may find this very disturbing!

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte wants to drive home a point with local criminals: he means business. A video shows Duterte examining dozens of Lamborghini, Porsche and Mustangs. And then...he has them bulldozed.

The cars were smuggled, and crushing them is part of his geared-up, anti-corruption campaign. Apparently, drug lords, dealers and other low-lifes seriously rev him up and he's not afraid to put the brakes on their operations.

The latest crop of crushed cars was worth around $5 million.

In other news, speaking of Lambo lovers...

Cardi B and hubby Offset are the proud owners of two shiny new rides. They showed off their wheels on Instagram with the caption: "Blessed & gifted."

However, some fans dissed the couple with claims the musicians must be leasing their his-and-hers Lamborghinis and implied there's no way they could afford two of them.

Cardi B's comeback was swift! She posted a screenshot of her bank account on Twitter showing her cash withdrawal of a mere $548,736.96!

So she can afford it, but can she drive it? Not legally! The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper doesn't even have a license.

Oh, rich people problems.

