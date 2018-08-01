× Police: Burglar caught on camera stealing drill, cash drawers from service center in north Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man allegedly caught on video burglarizing a service center in north Houston.

Officers responded to the building in the 5600 block of the North Freeway about 2:09 a.m. on May 8.

The suspect entered the service center through the garage doors after business hours, police said. He reportedly stole a drill and cash drawer from the register.

The man then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.