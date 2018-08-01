HCSO: Man accused of killing Rebecca Suhrheinrich found tripping out on drugs, unclothing himself in street

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has captured a suspect wanted after the disappearance and murder of a local woman in north Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Jeffery Andre McDonald, 46, was found taking off his clothes while standing in the middle of Lockwood Drive Tuesday night. He was spotted by nearby officers who detained the suspect without incident and ran his ID before learning a warrant was out for his arrest.

“He appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug before they transported him over to the hospital to be checked out,” Lt. Christopher Sandoval said. “Once he gets out, he’ll be interviewed extensively about [the case].”

McDonald is charged with murder following the death of Rebecca Suhrheinrich. The 58-year-old resident was reported missing July 27 after family members were unable to contact her. Suhrheinrich was a resident at the Trails of Dominion Park Apartments, where Gonzalez said deputies discovered a heinous, blood-covered crime scene.

During the investigation, homicide detectives learned Suhrheinrich and McDonald had been romantically involved for about a month.

“Again, this is corroborated by witnesses we talked to out at the scene,” Sandoval said. “They’ve seen him at various times at the apartment, so therefore we can put him there. We have linkage of him being there, knowing her and having this relationship.”

The sheriff’s office released surveillance and other images of the suspect shortly after the case started.

On Tuesday, investigators were led to Green’s Bayou where a woman’s body was found floating in the water. Medical examiners are still conducting an autopsy and verifying the victim’s identity, but detectives seem confident it’s the body of Suhrheinrich.

“However, we’re working under the premise that that’s probably going to be her,” Sandoval said.