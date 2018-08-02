At least 85 injured in Aeromexico plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURANGO, Mexico - An Aeromexico flight has crashed near Durango, Mexico just after take off from the Guadalupe Victoria International Airport.

So far, Durango's governor announced there are no deaths from the crash, but there are at least 85 injuries.

Flight 2431 was bound for Mexico City but went down just as it became airborne, airline officials said.

Bad weather is being blamed for the crash.

The plane was carrying 97 passengers and four crew members, according to Mexico's Transportation Minister.

Now anxious family members wait for more details to pour in.