HOUSTON — Civility, the subject of a recent Closing Comment and a topic important enough to address— again! However, this time with a video that shows what a complete loss of respect and common decency toward one's fellow human being looks like!
Closing Comments: Civility lost— and yet, another example!
-
Closing Comments: Manners, America!
-
Closing Comments: Oh, so that’s why it’s IHOb!
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Can’t go back
-
Closing Comments: Ice cream, bringing people together for generations!
-
-
Closing Comments: Good Americans
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Puppy sitting
-
Closing Comments: Open invitation to join Grego for discussion on effects of music
-
Closing Comments: Pollution got your skin crawling?
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: We all know those aren’t allergies…
-
Closing Comments: Weekend of Incivility