× EMS: Man rescued after flying off freeway, crashing into motorhome at car dealership in north Houston

CYPRESS, Texas— Authorities are investigating the events that lead to a man crashing into a motorhome at a car dealership Thursday in north Houston.

Around 1 a.m., Cypress Creek EMS responded to Garcia Auto Sales in the 16000 block of North Freeway.

According to emergency crews, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and flew off the freeway onto the feeder road. The man’s car struck a passenger car on the way down, propelling his vehicle into a metal fence. The force caused the fence to break and the vehicle to crash into a motorhome and a Ford Explorer, inside a for sale lot, at the car dealership.

The driver was pinned by the motorhome and Ford Explorer, making it impossible for him to escape his vehicle. The man remained trapped until medical crews arrived to free him.

The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A blood test will be taken to determine if alcohol played a factor.