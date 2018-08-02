Facebook shut down over 30 Russian troll accounts linked to U.S. election meddling, company says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook claims it has removed over 30 accounts suspected of being phony Russian accounts.

The social media giant said the fake accounts were part of a larger organized network that was coordinating what it calls 'inauthentic behavior' and trying to influence the upcoming midterm elections.

They also believe the accounts could be linked to Russia.

Facebook said the accounts took bold political stances and agendas, even attempting to amplify the Abolish ICE message.

Still other pages promoted counter demonstrations like a Unite The Right event.

The company claims the page 'Resisters' recruited real activists to help build up some planned events.

Facebook indicates it found evidence of some connections between this network and accounts run by Russian trolls during the 2016 Presidential Election.

Now Facebook said it has reported the uncovered network to law enforcement and to Congress.

Looks like this is one operation guaranteed not to get liked anymore!