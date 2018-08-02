HCSO: Suspect barricades himself inside at-home day care in Channelview; SWAT responding now

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Harris County officers have surrounded an at-home day care Thursday in Channelview after a chase suspect barricaded himself inside, according to local sheriff’s office. Officials are calling it an active SWAT situation.

Officers with the Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Officer were pursuing the suspect when he crashed his vehicle near Mincing and Ambrosden streets.

At some point, the suspect reportedly fired multiple shots at deputies. No one was hurt, officers said.

The suspect escaped, leaving a woman and infant inside the car.

He was followed to the day care in the 1400 block of Ledenhall.

Deputies confirmed all occupants of the day care, including children, have been removed from the residence. They appear to be unharmed.

Parents have been instructed to pick their kids up at Channelview Fire Station No. 3 at 1210 Dell Dale.