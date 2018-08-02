Houston coaches working to break the cycle of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — In sports, coaches are the epitome of leadership. They influence athletes from little league all the way to the professional level while building lifetime bonds.

Unfortunately, sports and male athletes in particular are often associated with domestic violence case.

Ohio State placed Head Football Coach Urban Meyer on paid administration leave while the school investigates Meyer's knowledge about Courtney Smith's 2015 allegation of domestic violence by her ex-husband Zach Smith, an assistant coach under Meyer.

Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, or AVDA, is a Houston-based organization working to change this cycle.

The group is hosting its Third Annual Coaching Boys into Men training program, a training workshop designed for middle and high school coaches to teach young athletes how to maintain healthy relationships and prevent dating and sexual violence.

Northside High School Head Coach Mike Porter said he wants to help raise respectable men.

"You want them to be successful in their sport, but you want them to leave and be successful in life and be good husbands and good parents and maybe break a cycle that they were in. So this is a good way to begin that and to get you a little help," Porter said.

AVDA Outreach Representative Roy Ferretiz said they give these coaches tools to teach these young athletes.

"In the 'Coaching Boys into Men' playbook, it specifically addresses warm-up activities, how to start the conversation," Ferretiz said. "We're just making sure they have the platform and the guidance and the support from Avda to do those things."

Turning a blind eye to domestic violence, sexual assault or abuse against women is no longer the norm. Now, coaches around Houston are doing their part in developing a winning program on and off the field.