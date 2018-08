Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It’s another hot and dry afternoon across southeast Texas! However, Houston residents can expect chances of rain as we inch closer to the weekend. Thursday night will see temperatures in the low 70 with things heating back up by Friday, especially on the west side of the city. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Houston, Galveston and Angleton.

Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives your weekend forecast.