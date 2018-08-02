Houston women fly to China to compete in Mongol Derby— the world’s longest horse race!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's unusual to see horses at the airport, but this is a special case!

"We are here at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas getting ready to take the Air China Red Eye over to Beijing," equestrian Devan Horn explained. "We are going over to compete in the world's longest horse race, which is called the Mongol Derby. It's 1,000 kilometers across the Mongolian Steppe."

"When we get over there, we will be riding semi-wild Mongolian horses," Dori Hertell added. "We'll be switching horses every 20 to 25 miles."

The Houston airport rangers escorted the women to the terminal on horseback, but in the race....they will face some serious challenges.

"From wild dogs to raiders to wily horses to every kind of wildlife," Horn said.

The horses even did some grazing while the ladies waited for their flight.

After all, it's a mighty long plane ride to China!