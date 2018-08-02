× HPD: Man sought after ramming SUV into moving train, spotted leaving wreckage covered in blood

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man rammed his SUV into a moving train Wednesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the railroad crossing at East Little York and Mesa.

According to police, a man drove up to the railroad crossing and tried to cross while the train was coming. For unknown reasons, the man slammed into the side of the moving train. The impact was so strong the vehicle was thrown 20 yards down the road into a ditch.

A witness told police they ran towards the man to help him, but he ran off. The witness also said the man was covered in blood, but it was unclear whether he was hurt.

A search for the suspect underway.