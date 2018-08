Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting you in the know, before you go. She has the latest forecast and today's top talkers.

Including, the manhunt & motive for a prominent cardiologist's killer. Plus, a driver flies off the freeway and onto vehicles at a car dealership.And catching up with Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson at training camp. Click play to check it out!