Man charged with public intoxication dies at Montgomery County jail within hours of arrest, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into the death of an allegedly intoxicated inmate late Wednesday at a Montgomery County jailhouse, the local sheriff’s office confirmed.

William Ott Nuttall, 59, was charged with public intoxication. He was initially placed into to detoxification cell after being arrested by officers with the Montgomery County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office around 1:49 p.m.

While in the cell, the man fell down and staff feared that if he continued to remain in the cell he could possibly hurt himself. The inmate was then moved to a room with protective walls.

Staff conducted regular mandatory checks on the male while he was in the cell, the sheriff’s office said. Eventually, he was found unresponsive when jail staff went to feed him around 5:38 p.m. Medical staff was summoned to the cell and medical aid was administered.

The inmate was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the male during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.