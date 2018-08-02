Neighbors describe Joseph Pappas, cyclist accused of fatally shooting cardiologist in Texas Med Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Westbury subdivision in southwest Houston is on edge following the news that one of their neighbors, Joseph James Pappas II, is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of renowned cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Neighbors said Pappas kept to himself and meticulously tended to his yard.

But now, an eerie development. Sources tell Newsfix, just after the alleged murder, the 62-year-old suspect called a local document delivery service to pick up papers transferring ownership of his home to an address in Ohio

And more details of Pappas' past are also coming to light.

Pappas held a position in law enforcement for more than 30 years with Harris County Precinct 2 and Precinct 7, where he served as a paid officer until 1997. Then as a volunteer reserve until 2013.

Precinct 7 tells Newsfix, and we quote, "No one here remembers him."

Pappas is not married and has no kids and had a business application to run a concealed handgun instruction academy. So, he was no stranger to a gun.

Pappas is still on the run, and police say he is armed and dangerous.