Stafford MSD calls special board meeting on school safety

HOUSTON — The topic that seems to consume conversation lately at school districts everywhere: back-to-school safety.

From metal detectors to arming teachers, it seems likes back to school prep isn't what is use to be.

Stafford Municipal School District President Christopher Caldwell said to receive a better education, students and staff need to feel safe.

To ensure safety with new equipment and resources, additional safety comes with an additional price tag.

Caldwell is calling for a special board meeting Thursday to discuss funding options with the community and board members.

Students at Stafford High School said when it comes to security, Stafford always goes the extra mile.

Meanwhile in Santa Fe, the school district is building a culture of safety, trust and emotional support for its students.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent says support services will be available for students throughout the school year.

Those services include counselors, threat assessment teams, metal detectors and the expansion of an anonymous tip line where students can report suspicious activity to the police.