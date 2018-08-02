Take a bite outta this: Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in a sweet but healthy way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is this Saturday and what better way to celebrate than with a sweet, but healthy treat.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist with Simple Mills Olivia Wagner shared with Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe some healthy chocolate chip cookie recipes that will allow cookie lovers to not feel guilty while celebrating the national day.

You can purchase Simple Mills products at your local Kroger store and other grocery stores.

Chocolate Chip Cookie S'mores:

3 TBSP milk (dairy or non-dairy)

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 Tbsp butter or oil, melted and slightly cooled

4 large marshmallows or 12 mini marshmallows

5 oz dark chocolate, chopped