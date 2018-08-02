Take a bite outta this: Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in a sweet but healthy way

HOUSTON --- National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is this Saturday and what better way to celebrate than with a sweet, but healthy treat.
Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist with Simple Mills Olivia Wagner shared with Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe some healthy chocolate chip cookie recipes that will allow cookie lovers to not feel guilty while celebrating the national day.
You can purchase Simple Mills products at your local Kroger store and other grocery stores.
Chocolate Chip Cookie S'mores:
3 TBSP milk (dairy or non-dairy)
2 tsp vanilla extract
3 Tbsp butter or oil, melted and slightly cooled
4 large marshmallows or 12 mini marshmallows
5 oz dark chocolate, chopped
- Preheat the oven to 350°.
- Line a cookie sheet with parchment or a nonstick pad and set aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, vanilla and baking mix.
- Add the oil and stir vigorously until completely combined and all clumps are gone.
- Scoop scant 2 tablespoon balls of dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Try to make 8 cookies, but if you can only get 7, that’s fine (you’ll just have to eat one s’more open-faced!).
- Bake for 11-13 minutes, until the cookies are firm to the touch and crispy around the edges. Allow them to cool and firm up on the cookie sheet for about 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
- When the cookies are cool and feel “sturdy” to the touch, heat the marshmallows in a lightly greased pan, on the grill, or in the microwave until softened.
- Cover a large dinner plate of small cookie sheet with a piece of parchment or wax paper. Turn four of your eight cooled cookies upside down and place one large marshmallow or three small marshmallows on each of the upside down cookies, so that the marshmallow is laying on the flat side of the cookie. Sandwich another cookie on top (flat side toward the marshmallow, obviously) and put aside on the prepared plate or cookie sheet.
- Repeat with the remaining cookies to make a total of 4 cookie sandwiches.
- Place the plate in the refrigerator to chill the cookies while you slowly melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave in 30-second increments (stirring in between each). When the chocolate is melted and the marshmallows have chilled and solidified, dip each cookie sandwich into the chocolate, swirl it around a little bit to ensure a good coating of chocolate, and gently shake to remove the excess chocolate and then place back on the plate or cookie sheet.
- Repeat with the remaining cookies, then place the plate or cookie sheet in the fridge to chill until the chocolate is hardened. Serve immediately.