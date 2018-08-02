Trump administration cautions extra steps being taken to safeguard U.S. elections from Russian interference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — The White House sounded the alarms Thursday to be on alert for Russian election meddling!

At the daily press briefing, the Trump administration paraded a long line of officials all touting the same message to beware of Russia!

"We continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats announced.

"The scope of this foreign influence threat is both broad and deep," FBI Director Christopher Wray warned.

"Across every critical infrastructure sector, from energy to financial services to transportation to communication and so many others," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen added.

The White House says President Donald Trump has directed specific action to be taken by all national security agencies to guard against any interference.

"To prevent foreign interference in our elections," National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone said. "This is a vital mission for us."

"The president has made it clear that his administration will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections from any nation, state, or other dangerous actor," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared.

Now we'll see how that message is received, and if it actually stops the meddling.