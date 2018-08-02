VIDEO: Subway employee threatens customers with large kitchen knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI — Have you heard about the Subway swinger? The kind that swings a knife around!

Chelsea Lloyd, 29, has been identified as the employee caught on camera swinging a large kitchen knife around at a couple of customers at a Subway in downtown Miami.

"The subway employee came out with a knife, you know, the size of God knows what," customer Vincente Timiraos said. "She started coming out swinging the knife everywhere. She came outside with a knife."

But what could cause a Subway employee to go berserk with a knife?!

"Because she didn't want to close my sandwich separately," Timiraos explained. "She tells them, 'all together.'"

Now this Subway swinger has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

But the whole angry confrontation could have been much worse since one of the victims said he had a gun on him at the time, but he chose not to use it.

"It was over toasted bread," Timiraos said. "I didn't feel the need to kill someone over toasted bread."

What a hot mess!