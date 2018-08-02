Worker at immigrant children’s shelter accused of molesting teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The controversial Southwest Key facility holding immigrant children now has even a bigger problem!

The company has recently been eyeing Houston for a new child holding camp, which would keep immigrant kids there until their parents get out of immigration limbo.

But, now a worker at a Southwest Key facility in Arizona has been accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl and local officials are demanding for more to be done to protect these kids.

"These are kids in our community, and we need to do the best for them," Phoenix City Council Member Kate Gallego said.

Fernando Magaz Negrete, 32, faces charges of molestation, sexual abuse and aggravated assault.

Court documents reveal unwanted kissing and touching involving the victim at the Arizona Southwest Key facility.

"These facilities are really at risk for being gold mines for child predators," Gallego said.

"When a child tells us of inappropriate behavior, we immediately call law enforcement and start an internal investigation," Southwest Key officials said in a statement.

However, city officials said they want Phoenix police to be more proactive and specifically ask Southwest Key what they're doing to keep kids safe.

"We need to make sure that because this is an incredibly dangerous situation they have the best training and best staffing possible," Gallego said.

For now, Negrete is in jail awaiting trial.