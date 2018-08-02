× Wright-Patterson Air Force Base says there was no active shooter

(CNN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said there was no active shooter incident at the Dayton, Ohio, military base on Thursday, adding that base personnel are safe.

“There was no real world active shooter incident on Wright-Patterson AFB and base personnel remain safe,” the base said on Twitter.

Earlier, the base said security forces and the fire department responded to a “reported active shooter incident” at 12:40 p.m. and that base personnel were directed to shelter in place until it was investigated. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it was responding to the scene.

Police at Wright State University, a couple of miles from the Air Force base, were informed that the base gave an all-clear message and that the reported threat has past, the university said just after 3 p.m.