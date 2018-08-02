× HPD: Driver drifts into oncoming traffic killing herself, injuring another on Spencer Highway

HOUSTON — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a head-on crash in south Houston Thursday morning.

The Houston Police Department responded to a fatal collision on Spencer Highway around 2 a.m.

According to police, the woman was driving her Volkswagen Beetle eastbound on Spencer Highway when she drifted into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into a Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is being conducted to determine if alcohol had a role in the crash.