3-year-old girl reported missing in Bryan, police say

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 3-year-old girl, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children announced Friday.

Rayven Shields was last seen July 27.

The child’s mother was being investigated by Child Protective Services when the mother, Virginia Adams, fled with the child. Adams was found July 31, but Rayven was not with her.

Law enforcement believes that Adams may have placed the child with someone to intentionally hide her, and investigators are extremely concerned about her well-being.

[Officials have released the following video in hopes of finding Rayven]

If anyone has information about Rayven or her location, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5301.