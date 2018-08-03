9 credit card skimmers found at Kingwood gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGWOOD, Texas — A crime spree in Kingwood has the entire community in fear of paying at the pump.

It's the second time in just two months credit card skimmers have been found at the Exxon-Mobil on Northpark Drive. A maintenance worker found five skimmers attached to gas pumps. And upon further investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office now says there were nine.

The alleged skimmers have all been removed and are in police custody. However, for some customers, it's a little too late.

Officials suggest paying inside or just be aware of your surroundings by checking for cameras and seeing if security tape is damaged.

Or simply pull out your phone. If you see a long set of numbers and letters trying to connect to your blue tooth settings, odds are someone's ready to steal your info since most skimmers use blue tooth technology to send the info to thieves.