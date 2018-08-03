Dining Out for a Cause: Check out Houston Restaurant Weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off on Wednesday and will last until Monday, September 3 at Houston's top restaurants!

Diners can enjoy great gourmet fixed-price menu items ranging from $20 to $45 at participating restaurants, with part of the proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank.

CFO of GR8 Plate Hospitality Craig Lindstrom and The Union Kitchen's Executive Chef James Lundy shared with Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe what food lovers can expect at The Union Kitchen and other local restaurants during this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video