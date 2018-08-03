Flix Fix: Christopher Robin and The Darkest Minds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Christopher Robin is back on the big screen, this time in adult form played by Ewan McGregor. Disney’s live action fiction brings back Pooh and the gang to help an old friend remember what’s truly important about life. Can Christopher Robin deliver enough to keep adults’ attention while keeping the kids entertained? AP Award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews that film plus The Darkest Minds which is aimed at teens. The latest young adult novel turned into a movie stars pop singer Mandy Moore and a cast of up-and-coming actors hoping to launch the next Hunger Games or X-Men franchise. Your guide to what’s good and bad this weekend at the movies starts right here on Flix Fix.