Houston Happenings: Nikon Ambassador Lecture Series, Splash Bash, Jurassic Quest

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Nikon Ambassador Lecture Series

Houston Camera Exchange will host a Nikon Ambassador Lecture Series on August 8 and 9 in the Lois Chiles Studio Theater at Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University.

The series will feature Military Combat Photographer Stacy Pearsall, who draws upon the hardships she faced as a photographer and woman in combat. She has documented some of the most dangerous battles of our time and was injured in combat.

Pearsall’s story “Combat From Behind the Camera” will be shared at the event. You will have the chance to learn how her path to recovery paved the road to her new mission in life, the Veterans Portrait Project.

Back to School Splash Bash

Summer is coming to an end and school's almost back in session!

But first, it’s time for the Back to School Splash Bash this Saturday at Sugar Land Town Square.

Starting at 11 a.m., kids can beat the heat and enjoy waterslides, pools, a hula hoop contest, refreshing treats and more.

The bash will be free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring backpacks and school supplies to support the Fort Bend Rainbow Room.

Jurassic Quest

Treat the kiddos to a full day of dinosaur rides, fossil digs, exhibits and more at Jurassic Quest at the NRG Park this Sunday.

All the festivities will start at 9 a.m.

Tickets for the event will start at $20.

