Man arrested after terrorizing residents with an AR-15 rifle at an apartment complex in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— A man is behind bars after terrorizing residents at an apartment complex with an AR-15 rifle, Thursday in southwest Houston.

Around 10:20 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to multiple calls regarding a suspicious person with a weapon at the Oxford on Greenridge Apartments located in the 6100 block of Winsome.

According to police, a man was trying to find a parking spot at his girlfriend’s apartment complex when he saw a man pointing a gun at him. The man circled the complex and saw the same man walking with an AR-15 rifle. The resident parked his car and was walking towards his girlfriend’s apartment when he saw the man again. This time the man was carrying a pistol and walking towards a wrecker driver that was towing a vehicle inside the complex. The tow truck driver was able to to get away from the man and call the police.

When police arrived they found the man standing outside the gate of his apartment, but he ran inside the home and refused to come out. A SWAT unit and hostage investigators were called out and were able to talk him into surrendering.

The man was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with aggravated assault, police said.