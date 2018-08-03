Mom with two kids caught on camera stealing kitten from Houston Cat Hospital, staff says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston Cat Hospital staff are searching for a kitten that was stolen from their office Wednesday after the alleged thief was caught on camera!

"We couldn't believe it. Most people don't steal cats. There's a ton of stray Kitty's that need homes and we just never thought that somebody would come in and steal one from us," manager Jessica Weitzel said.

Houston Cat Hospital is a clinic first, but the staff also take in newborn stray cats, nursing them back to health until they are ready for adoption. The cat that was stolen still needed to be neutered and was not ready for adoption. All of their clients' cats are taken care of behind the main entrance. Only the cats up for adoption are in public view.

Weitzel said the person who stole the cat is a woman with two small children. She said they hung around the lobby for about 8 minutes, and once the receptionist was distracted, they opened the cage and took the cat.

There is a $500 reward for the missing cat.