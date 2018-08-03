More than 100 escaped goats descend on Boise neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of apparently hungry goats mysteriously showed up in a west Boise, Idaho neighborhood Friday morning, and promptly began devouring residents’ lawns and shrubs.

According to an Ada County dispatch supervisor, a call came in about 7 a.m. regarding several dozen goats in the neighborhood of Sunnybrook and Summerwind Drives, near the intersection of Five and Ustick Roads, Boise television station KIVI reported.

Animal control officers initially responded to the scene, but soon found that there were too many goats to handle -- more than 100 were apparently in the neighborhood, according to KTVB, another TV station in Boise.

Because of the amount, a company called We Rent Goats were called in to round up the animals.

They were all eventually removed from the neighborhood.

Initial reports say the goats were grazing in a nearby field and somehow got loose.

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018