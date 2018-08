× The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in July

(CNN Money) — The US unemployment rate fell to 3.9% and the economy added 157,000 jobs in July.

Paychecks grew only slightly — up 2.7% compared to the same time last year.

The jobs market has continued to grow steadily as the economy expands. The government also revised the previous months’ job gains by an additional 59,000.