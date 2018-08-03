UH Cougars kick off Fall Camp football practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Coach Major Applewhite's UH Cougars took the field for the first Fall Camp practice of the year.

"There's nothing fall about it, and there's nothing campish about it," Applewhite said jokingly. "It's still hot as heck, and these guys still have to hydrate and get rest. We have 25 practices, and this was the first mile of a marathon."

In Applewhite's second season in charge, the Coogs are looking to improve on last year's 7-5 record.

"This is the first day of practice, so I'm not saying we're there yet, but I'm encouraged by what we're seeing," Applewhite said. "We're going to keep being positive. We'll point out the things that are really good and correct the things that are not so good."

UH opens the season playing for the Bayou Bucket at Rice on Sept. 1. For more on the Coogs, check out the video above!