Man charged in doctor’s murder turns gun on himself while being confronted by HPD in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Joseph Pappas, the man accused of fatally shooting renowned cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht in the Texas Medical Center, committed suicide Friday while being pursued by officers in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

Pappas had evaded the Houston Police Department for more than two weeks before an individual reported spotting a suspicious person about 9:25 a.m near the Jewish Community Center. Police said Houston Parks employee later confirmed it was Pappas after confronting the suspect — mistaking him as a possible vandal — and then finding Pappas’ discarded wallet.

Papas was armed with a revolver and wearing a bulletproof vest when officers cornered him moments later in an area near Bob White and Ariel streets in the Robindale subdivision, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.

“The suspect said something about suicide— or something to that matter — and the officer said ‘let me see your hands,” Acevedo said. “He was not complying with the officer’s commands.”

The chief said the officers demanded Pappas reveal his right hand, but the suspect refused until pulling the gun out and drawing it on himself. Paramedics pronounced Pappas dead at the scene.

The 65-year-old suspect is a trained marksman with about 30 years of experience as a Harris County constable. The suspect’s mother was a patient of Hausknecht who died during surgery about 20 years ago, according to investigators.

Someone reported seeing a man riding a bike near Pappas’ residence Thursday night, police said. SWAT officers entered the home after an investigator reported seeing a light was on inside and a back gate was open. A search of the property revealed that Pappas wasn’t there.

Acevedo said detectives found an extensive intelligence file about Hausknecht and a list including other names inside the suspect’s home.

“There was information on his residence, information on his work, information on his car,” Acevedo said.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Hausknecht was gunned down while riding his bike to work in the Texas Medical Center. Investigators said the alleged gunman rode closely behind the victim before firing at least three times, hitting Hausknecht, and then riding off into a nearby residential area. The victim was rushed to Ben Taub General Hospital with fatal gunshot wounds to the head, torso and upper left arm.

On July 30, homicide detectives shared surveillance video and other photos of the alleged shooter. Shortly afterwards, police received several tips leading them to Pappas. Investigators later learned through interviews that Pappas hadn’t been heard from by the people who know him for more than a day.

Hausknecht was a specialist at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. He was a longtime Houston Methodist-affiliated physician with nearly four decades of medical experience, hospital officials said. News of his death made national headlines and prompted heartfelt responses from the medical community, other local hospitals and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, the doctor’s former patient.