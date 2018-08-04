× Election officials preparing a plan in case the hurricane threatens the islands

Hawaii (KITV) — Election officials are preparing a contingency plan if Hurricane Hector threaten the islands.

The Office of Elections released a statement saying “State law provides that state and county election officials may consolidate polling places, postpone the election or certain precincts.”

Early voting is available until August 9. About 3,000 voters have cast their ballots on site so far on Oahu. Hawaii County has received close to 2,000 ballots.

“We sometimes do see a procrastination effect when people wait to the last minute to get their voting done. A few years back when there was a hurricane approaching, we do see it spikes because of that, some people just want to get their voting over with not knowing what might have been on Election Day,” Glen Takahashi, City Clerk, City and County of Honolulu said.

A majority of polling sites are set up at schools which also turn in to shelters during hurricanes.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he’s working with the election office to strategize what to do if shelters are needed. He’s encouraging everyone to prepare.

“This is the first hurricane that approaches Hawaii. This hurricane season, we’ve been very lucky. Was supposed to be a little more active than last year but then not much happened. But here we have an example of a hurricane that’s most likely going to pass the south of the islands could have an impact but you never know that cone of uncertainty, it could be a direct hit, it could go north,” Caldwell said.

In 2014, damage from Hurricane Iselle delayed the primary election at two polling sites in Puna. Votes cast came down to the wire between Brian Schatz and Colleen Hanabusa’s run for senate.